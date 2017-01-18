Baracksdubs Made His Name Putting Words In Obama’s Mouth. Now He Prepares For Trump.

On Tuesday, November 8, 2016, 23-year-old Fadi Saleh was watching the U.S. election unfold along with much of the country. Meanwhile, a video he’d posted on his remix dubs channel Baracksdubs back in July was going viral on Facebook.

It featured President Barack Obama dub-singing “Fuck Donald Trump” by YG and Nipsey Hussle, and by the end of election week it had gone from 3 million Facebook views to 26 million views. “It speaks to Obama’s role as a symbol of nostalgia and solace in a scary time for a lot of people,” Saleh says.

Of course, viral content isn’t new for Saleh and Baracksdubs, the channel he created as a college freshman in 2012 that has since had Obama singing pop hits like “Call Me Maybe,” “Sexy And I Know It,” and “Shake It Off.” But now, in the wake of an exceptionally controversial election where America is facing a major turning point, Baracksdubs is facing a pivotal shift of its own.

Saleh came up with the idea for Baracksdubs while singing in the shower and questioning his pre-med career path. What if he made Obama sing instead? And so Baracksdubs was born, capitalizing on the way people felt about Obama that seemed different from his predecessors.

“They’ll say like, ‘Oh you laugh like Obama. You sound like Obama.’ And I’m like, I swear that’s not on purpose.”

As the first social media president, Obama deftly used Facebook and Twitter during his campaign leading up to 2008, and since his inauguration, The White House has put resources behind digital initiatives like Snapchat filters and YouTube videos. Combined with that is Obama’s campaign strategy, billing him as a symbol of hope and positive change. All of those things together have made Obama seem more relatable, a pop culture icon of a president. Or as Saleh puts it: “Obama is a rock star.” Baracksdubs takes advantage of the way people already see Obama; these videos are a natural extension of his popular persona. “Whether you love him or hate him, he’s a pop culture icon as much as he is a president,” Saleh says. “Seeing a pop culture icon sing all these songs I think just makes a lot of sense to people.”

And that brings us to Donald Trump, an icon of a different sort. During this election cycle, creators who used Trump as entertainment faced blowback from viewers. When Saturday Night Live had Trump on as a host, people protested. When Jimmy Fallon ruffled Trump’s hair in the months leading up the election, media and viewers criticized him for normalizing Trump, for making him more palatable to The Tonight Show’s wide audience.

It’s a line that everyone in this space will have to reckon with as we experience a Trump presidency, including Saleh. Though Trump videos will not be a focus on the new direction Baracksdubs is taking, he will still be in the mix of people singing dubbed songs. “I think Jimmy Fallon was doing a version of what I was doing, where the intention is apolitical,” Saleh says. “But the fact of the matter is that’s not how it’s going to be taken.”