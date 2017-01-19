12 Facebook Groups To Join Before Quitting Your Day Job To Work For Yourself

I now generate 95% of my consulting clients through Facebook groups. But even before I built up my business on the social network, I relied on a handful of Facebook groups to learn the ropes as a first-time entrepreneur. In fact, I quickly discovered that there’s a group for everything. Whether it’s focused on automated software for “solopreneurs” or on tips for building your first sales funnel, Facebook groups are a hugely helpful resource for new business owners who are just getting started.

That is, if you know where to look. Even a year ago, I had no real idea which Facebook groups to join. But since then, I’ve become much more savvy about hunting down groups that’ll be useful to my business and skipping those that won’t. And while it isn’t comprehensive or an endorsement of individual groups by Fast Company, this list might prove a great starting point for new entrepreneurs who are looking to tap into the power of Facebook groups.

Building A New Business

Screw the Nine to Five Community. Are you fed up with your nine-to-five job and ready to have a go as an entrepreneur? If so, this might be a great group to join first. From learning how to monetize your blog to building a membership site, this group is a supportive community of people navigating similar challenges. And the types of discussions that take place are all animated by the goal of giving two weeks’ notice and designing a new lifestyle instead.

Freedom Hackers Mastermind. The host, Kimra Luna, doesn’t advertise this group as one specifically for nine to fivers looking to leave their jobs and become entrepreneurs, but those folks tend to migrate here. If you’re looking to grow your side hustle or get serious about starting your business this year, start here for actionable advice that ranges from branding to video marketing.

Millennial Entrepreneur Community. This group is a great mix of up-and-coming millennial entrepreneurs and newbies making their way in the entrepreneurial space. You can ask virtually any question about growing your business, and someone in the group will chime in to get you headed in the right direction.

Marketing

The Ad Strategist Insiders. If you’re trying to run your own Facebook ads for your small business, this is where you’ll want to start. The host of this group, Amanda Bond, created the best Facebook ads course I’ve ever taken (and I’ve taken quite a few), and she gives away tons of free advice in this group. Don’t be afraid to ask questions—this group is full of people who can help you sidestep every pitfall you’re bound to face creating Facebook ads.

The Front Row. Another great group for social media marketing, this one goes beyond Facebook ads and helps you learn the latest strategies and tactics for leveraging a whole slate of social platforms. Be sure to check out the “Files” section for tons of free resources.