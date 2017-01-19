Why Your “Career Path” Probably Won’t Lead You To Your Dream Job

By one estimate, there’s an almost 75% chance that your current job is unrelated to your college major. You spend four years sweating for that BSc in accounting, only to end up as a field sales rep for a pharmaceutical company. You break your back for your BA in modern European history, and now you’re a fleet manager for a rental car company.

Or, in the case of Lindsay Moroney, you follow your heart and obtain a degree in art history, and then through a series of twists and turns, you find yourself VP of strategy and operations at The Muse.

Moroney, a recent guest on my “Happen to Your Career” podcast, is a perfect example of someone who hopscotched her way to her current position, going from pre-med to art history to a job in the art industry before landing–quite happily, it’s worth adding–in her current role. She got ahead even when she didn’t know where she was going. Here’s how she did it.

As much as you may want to view your “career path” as something that’s been laid out for you, illuminated by lights like an airplane runway, it’s really nothing of the sort. In fact, it’s a journey through a labyrinth, with myriad twists and turns and unlikely surprises.

The more people you meet, the more opportunities you grab hold of, the more likely you are to find something amazing along the way.

You may wonder, then, what’s the point of setting goals, working hard, and ending up somewhere you never intended to be? How can you make progress if you continually break course? How can you be successful if you can’t even follow a straight line?

Here’s the thing: The more activities you participate in, the more people you meet, the more opportunities you grab hold of, the more likely you are to find something amazing along the way—regardless of (or maybe especially if), your path is quite windy. In the words of the inimitable Oprah Winfrey, “Luck is preparation meeting opportunity.”

Moroney and I (and, apparently, Oprah) are strong believers in saying yes to the next cool opportunity, even if the end goal isn’t abundantly clear. When I asked her how her career evolved, Moroney said, “I didn’t have an end goal in mind. I never thought, ‘Well, if I do these things I’ll end up at The Muse.’” Instead, her guiding light has been to look for new opportunities and chances to learn and grow. “That just kept taking me on steps that were really wonderful,” she says.