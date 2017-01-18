Use This Formula To Dial Up The Soft Skills On Your Resume

First things first: Soft skills play an important role in hiring. Employers aren’t looking for robots that can only execute on a job description. They need people who can positively impact the culture and see what’s around the corner–people with depth (this goes triple for executives, by the way). Soft skills are a way to address this.

However, doing so credibly is something that trips many jobseekers up. Simply put: If you’ve got a keyword section on your resume that has things like “Goal-oriented” and “Emotional Intelligence” in there, you’re doing it wrong! Here’s a better approach.

Soft skills are like dessert–quality is more important than quantity. The first step is to thoroughly evaluate target job postings to identify the major soft skills that employers are on the lookout for (and that you possess).

Let’s say you do this and identify the following skills:

Interpersonal: ability to work in teams, relate to people, and manage conflict

Project management: organization, planning, and consistently taking initiatives from start to finish. This isn’t just for dedicated project managers anymore, by the way; many employers want to see this as a skill set for employees of all stripes

Problem solving: ability to use creativity, logic, past work experience, and available resources to solve issues

Your next task is to show how those skills helped you reach specific professional achievements. If you’ve ever come across a resume that truly pops, chances are it’s because soft skills have been tightly integrated with the highlighted accomplishments.

Hard numbers may reassure an employer that you’re a safe bet, but they inspire little passion. “Dry” resumes that do nothing but list one metric after another tend to make recruiters’ eyes glaze over.

But when you add soft skills into the mix, ideally in a way that lends depth to you the person, not just you the candidate, you’ve got something special.