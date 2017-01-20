A Futuristic Office Is Less Important Than An Office That’s Good For Workers

According to a new report from Glassdoor about America’s labor market and job trends, “2016 was a landmark year for hiring.” When measured in rising pay, unfilled jobs, and historically low unemployment, 2016 proved one of the strongest in our economy’s recent history.

Interestingly, “landmark” times for hiring also yield fascinating times to be designing and/or creating the future of workplaces. Just as Glassdoor celebrates the strength of 2016, it also acknowledges that the current 5.85 million unfilled job openings in America translate to lost productivity and increased competition for talent. It also recognizes new technologies spurring innovation will also change how we work and the tools we need. Competition for talent? Enhancing productivity? New technologies and tools? Strategic and successful workplaces can play a critical role in helping companies adapt and solve these challenges.

Zurich

Just as 2016 proved a banner year for employment, 2017 promises to be an exciting one for workplaces. Every company, large or small, has the opportunity to introduce new ideas and practices this year that will strengthen their workforce and improve their bottom line. Here’s a look at three ideas that can enhance workplaces in 2017.

“Appropriate” workplaces may not sound as sexy as “innovative,” “cool,” or “transformative” ones, but they definitely can prove to be more valuable to a company’s success. Over the past decade, far too many companies followed macro trends and shifts in workplace design rather than invest in research focused on their own staff, work realities, and needs. Having such measurable evidence of how employees work and the types of spaces they need and prefer can drive significant improvement in retention, productivity, and profit.

Zurich

Zurich North America raised the bar for leveraging data in workplace design in 2016 when they opened their new North American headquarters outside of Chicago. The 783,000-square-foot building serving 3,000 employees was designed based on crowdsourced ideas from employees. Two years before the new building opened, Zurich built two pilot floors and had 150 employees spend 12 weeks testing out four different work environments. They were able to test furniture, technology, organization, and layout and weigh in on all of it via surveys, town hall meetings, and group feedback. Ultimately, the data revealed key findings, including:

Casual furniture: Despite trend data at that time that suggested millennials preferred couches and Ping-Pong tables, the Zurich data revealed their people viewed these types of furniture as a hindrance to being efficient.

Social hubs: Zurich ultimately included a dining area, fitness center, outdoor walking paths, and a performance auditorium in their new HQ based on resounding feedback from employees seeking places they could take a break and/or connect with colleagues in new ways.

Private enclaves: While Zurich employees enjoyed open, collaborative workplaces, they also really enjoyed enclaves–private spaces designed for individual, focused work. The new HQ strategically organizes enclaves throughout the building to meet this need.

Sit/stand desks: Almost across the board, Zurich employees wanted more opportunity to move during the workday. All employees have sit/stand desks in the new HQ.

Via its workplace testing, Zurich used data to understand its employees’ wants and needs for the workplace. Another route for companies can be to use data to help employees understand the difference between how they perceive and actually execute their work. For example, recent survey data revealed that employees felt they were at their desks 68% of the time, but actually only occupied them 44% of the time. Similar data suggested that while employees often feel team meeting rooms are “always booked,” average utilization is around 40%. That means employees can misjudge how and when they use spaces by 25% to 30% on average. This is further evidence that having data and measurable proof can help companies introduce workplace changes and make strategic updates for the better.

Even if companies can’t invest in a full test workplace like Zurich, they should consider their own methods for engaging employees, technology, and research to ensure the workplace they offer is truly calibrated to their employee and company needs.