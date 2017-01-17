New Glassdoor Data Suggests What You’re Paid Affects Your Work Values

It’s a question both researchers and workplace managers have puzzled over for a long while. An oft-cited study from Princeton suggested that it does factor into having less stress and more overall satisfaction, but only to a point. The threshold wasn’t a magical six-figure salary, but rather plateaued at around $75,000 per year. Yet when the CEO of Gravity Payments attempted to buy the happiness of his employees by paying them all a salary of $70,000, the results were mixed.

Glassdoor’s data scientist Patrick Wong points to previous Glassdoor research that revealed there was somewhat of a correlation. Analyzing the reviews of 221,000 users who posted their salaries and a review of their employer found that just 10% of them who made over $120,000 per year gave their company a one-star rating. Fifteen percent of those who made less than $30,000 per year gave a one-star rating. Though it’s a small margin, it seems to indicate that lower salaries correlate to lower job satisfaction. That analysis also surfaced some other elements that make workers feel more engaged, including opportunities for advancement, an employer’s culture and values, and the quality of its senior leadership.

This prompted the current question, says Wong: Do the job factors you care about most change as your income changes? As pay rises, do our workplace priorities around compensation, work-life balance, and career opportunities shift as well?

To find the answers, Glassdoor mined the data from more than 615,000 Glassdoor users who, like in the previous study, reported their salaries and a review of their employer since 2014. These users were grouped by income and ranked the following:

Career opportunities

Compensation and benefits

Culture and values

Senior leadership

Work-life balance

Business outlook

Wong says these factors were ranked in order of importance to the employee and placed in a corresponding graph. Perhaps most surprising was that compensation and benefits came in last overall at 12%. The most important factor for job satisfaction was the company’s culture and values at 22%.

This changed based on how much people earned. “We see a clear pattern, with some workplace factors becoming more important as pay rises, and others becoming less important to overall employee satisfaction,” Wong writes. Less than 10% of those making more than $120,000 per year said that compensation and benefits was integral to their satisfaction. But surprisingly, only 12.8% of those making less than $40,000 said that the amount of their check gave them job satisfaction.