Ikea Is Now In The Bike Business

Ikea’s chief sustainability officer describes the company’s approach to climate as going “all-in.” By 2020, Ikea plans to produce more renewable energy than it consumes. It’s starting to buy “AirCarbon” plastic made from greenhouse gas emissions. Its products–from LED lightbulbs to veggie meatballs –are becoming more sustainable. And now it’s hoping to get more people out of cars through its new urban bike .

The Sladda city bike–flat-pack, of course–is now available on its U.S. website for $399 (for Ikea Family members, with a free membership; non-members pay $499). The bike will hit stores in February.

The bike is designed to be easy to use, with a maintenance-free belt drive instead of a chain, and gears incorporated into the rear hub, without wires that can rust or break. The frame is lightweight, so you can theoretically carry it on a train or into an office. An optional front rack and trailer are intended to haul around everything–ahem, like Ikea furniture–that might normally go in a car trunk.

“Just attach the trailer to the integrated connection point,” the catalog description says, “and you have a solution that replaces the need for a car.”

[All Photos: via Ikea]