Can GoFundMe Be The Future Of Philanthropy If The Alt-Right Uses It To Raise Funds?

In December, the College Republicans at the University of Washington launched a GoFundMe campaign called “ Help Bring Milo to the UW. ” The goal was to raise $7,000 to help bring “the necessary contrasting voice” of Milo Yiannopoulos to campus. That event will occur on January 20, the same day as Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Yiannopoulos is an alt-right figurehead, part of the political movement associated with white nationalism, racism, sexism, and neo-Nazism. Its members have been categorized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Many of those members–Yiannopoulos included–also vocally supported Donald Trump during the presidential election.

At first glance, the event itself doesn’t appear discriminatory. Yiannopoulos, who is gay, has billed it as a stop on his “Dangerous Faggot Tour”–a term he uses in a vain attempt at shock value. But that’s a classic alt-right tactic: As an editor at Breitbart News, Yiannopoulos cowrote what’s largely considered to be the group’s manifesto, which argues for free speech in a radically transgressive way that essentially condones expressions of racism, bigotry, and harassment. At alt-right rallies, that’s created the sort vitriolic environment that many upset with the election results now fear may become mainstream.

This is, suffice it to say, probably not how GoFundMe envisioned its service being used. Since launching in 2010, the social fundraising platform has worked to change philanthropy through crowdfunding. And, of course, to grow. To that end, the company purposely kept the concept of what constitutes a “cause” fairly undefined, welcoming all manner of individuals, groups, and charities seeking assistance for everything from educational expenses, to business costs and traditional or emergency aid. It worked: Last December, GoFundMe reached $3 billion in total funds raised with 2 million campaign organizers and 25 million donors.

But things have become more complicated as the site has grown. As The Stranger recently reported, at least nine different groups have used the service to solicit funds for bringing Yiannopoulos to their campuses. That includes schools in California, Texas, Minnesota, Ohio, and Virginia. Searching the site’s campaigns by keyword also reveals more than 400 groups loosely organized around “Hillary for Prison”—one of the dog whistles for alt-right support.

In a way, GoFundMe is facing the same sort of philosophical questions that several supposedly agenda-free platforms are struggling to answer as they expand. If your business model can be co-opted to further an unethical agenda, is it really agenda-free? And at what point does acting apathetic about that issue become dangerous to society at large?

Facebook is facing a similar issue with fake news. While the company may have started as a social network, it’s also become a media service by default because it serves as many people’s primary source for news. The company’s failure to deal with that directly led to the spread of serious disinformation during the presidential election. Meanwhile, Twitter has had similar issues with group trolling. It may have started as a public messaging service but has failed to address how unruly crowds can lead to serious harassment. (While notoriously slow to act, the service did finally permanently ban Yiannopoulos this summer for inciting racist abuse against actress Leslie Jones.)