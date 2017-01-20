This Is How You Future-Proof Your Brain Against Increasing Distractions

It’s no secret that technology advancements have affected our brains. With instant messages, push notifications, wearable technology, and many other tech-driven distractions, the pace at which we are expected to respond has accelerated. We’re multitasking with unfortunate effects.

How much more can our brains take? And is it possible to future-proof them for all the technical advances yet to come?

Performance expert and Australian medical practitioner Jenny Brockis, author of Future Brain: 12 Keys to Develop Your High-Performing Brain, thinks so. Our brains are designed to adapt, but there’s a difference between adjusting to change and expecting an organ to endure relentless stress without time to renew, she says. So the first step to future-proofing our brains lies in good physical care, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, and downtime, she says.

“We have developed workplace practices that actually require us to be using our brain in a way in which it wasn’t designed.”

“We have developed workplace practices that actually require us to be using our brain in a way in which it wasn’t designed. This includes multitasking, which is adding to our cognitive load and making it harder for ourselves to have that clarity of thought and the mental agility and flexibility required to deal with the increasing level of complexity in our lives today,” says Brockis.

Cognitive load is an important concept to understand. It’s essentially the amount of effort it takes for your brain to learn something new. If it takes too much effort, then learning will be hampered. So if our brains are already overtaxed, it’s going to be tough to learn new things, she says. Understanding more about this impact can help us learn new things faster.

In addition, we need to get better at prioritizing where we focus our attention. We’ve gotten into the habit of treating everything as urgent and important, which can lead to increased stress and multitasking and diminish our effectiveness. Learning to focus on one thing at a time and moving through our tasks sequentially will still be the best way for most of us to produce our best work, even with advances in technology, she says.

Nathan Wilson thinks that technology will help us with navigating the future, including that prioritization. Wilson, equal parts brain scientist and tech expert, is the cofounder and CTO of Nara Logics, an artificial intelligence company focused on helping businesses make better decisions. He says that a confluence of factors, including the deluge of information and the need to make faster decisions, will create a need for technology that can create systems to help us stay “above that ocean of information, systems that can help us prune things that are not relevant, and really bring to attention things that we do need to focus on,” he says.