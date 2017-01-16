Here’s What To Do Before The End Of January To Lock In That Promotion

While you’re making your New Year’s resolutions to go to the gym, eat healthier, and meditate more, add “rise up at work” to the list. The most opportune time to get a promotion is during your annual review.

In fact, at many companies, the only time of year that employees are eligible for a raise and promotion is during their annual review. The pressure is on and the stakes are high, so you’ll want to go into it as prepared as possible.

Most employers try to wrap up annual reviews by the end of January, so if you haven’t had yours yet, these are a few things you can still do this month in order to ace your annual review and set yourself up for success in the New Year.

Don’t wait until the night before your annual review to write down all your accomplishments (or worse, try to wing it during the meeting).

“Preparing for the review should be a yearlong process of you continuously tracking and monitoring your skill development and goal achievements as they happen,” says Larissa Holmes, vice president of customer development at the Toronto-based performance review software company WIRL.

Take your brag sheet and use it to tell a story about your strengths.

There are three benefits to keeping a list of your wins: It helps you highlight any accomplishments that have been overlooked by management; it helps you build your case for a raise or promotion; and it helps you achieve your goals throughout the year.

“It has been proven that tracking your goals helps motivate you to actually accomplish them, generally contributing to personal development,” says Holmes. “As an added bonus, leadership will likely be impressed by your initiative and take that into consideration in their review.”