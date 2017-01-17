Three Essential Rules For Desperate Freelancers To Avoid Getting Screwed

When you’re anxious to get work or earn a quick windfall, you’re more likely to get burned . That’s especially true for people who enter into freelance work for the first time. But even seasoned independent workers wind up getting screwed when the pressure’s on. Here’s why that happens and how to avoid it.

My coaching client Loren was hanging all her hopes on one opportunity. Recently divorced after years of spending most of her time with family and a little time writing for nonprofits, she was having difficulty reentering the workforce. Her family duties made freelancing the only viable option. She was hungry for gigs.

When someone asks you for something, at that precise moment, they expect to be asked for something in return.

That also meant she was vulnerable to taking on the wrong ones. Loren’s desperation put her in a weak negotiating position right from the start. Prospective clients could sniff out her lack of confidence and subsequently devalued her credentials. Her blind trust that she could hammer out a good contract or two with them nonetheless was just that—blind.

Still, Loren started off on the right foot. By networking energetically, she met Gretchen, a consultant who’d been itching to pitch a nonprofit. Since Gretchen was neither up to speed on nonprofits nor a writer, Loren struck her as a great fit, and Loren herself agreed. She leapt right into planning and helped Gretchen rewrite her pitch and refine her proposal. Gretchen then drew up the budget and inserted Loren’s fees as a line item.

They presented the proposal together on a conference call and hoped for a positive outcome–which arrived for one of them. Gretchen got the gig but Loren didn’t, despite having provided much of the meat of the proposal. This type of thing happens a lot more often than you might think, and it’s usually avoidable. In this case, the client requested a cost reduction, which for Gretchen was as easy as drawing a line through Loren’s name on the budget.

Loren got burned, of course, earning no compensation for all the work she’d put in. In a coaching session soon afterward, she told me that her “disappointment took me right back to tenth grade, when I brought home a C and felt like I’d failed my parents.” To help Loren move past that experience, we put together a few steps she or anyone could use to protect themselves the next time around.

As you walk the thin line between blame and responsibility, you can tell you’re still on the blame side because you’re still angry–at the other person, but also yourself. To move forward, you need to stop assigning blame and start looking at it in terms of contribution–how you yourself might have contributed to the mishap, emotions notwithstanding.