Designing The World’s Most Secure Chat App

A friend had been bugging me for weeks. Give up Gchat and iMessages. Install Signal on my phone and desktop instead. And why shouldn’t I? Signal is the world’s most secure messaging platform, championed by privacy advocates like Edward Snowden, with its core technologies adopted by companies including Facebook and Google.

And yet. Signal is open-source software, developed by a skeleton crew. It would be a total usability nightmare, I was sure. Then–beside hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens who’ve done the same thing in the last few months–I installed Signal. It took about two minutes to get on my phone and desktop. The two synced in seconds with a QR code. And frankly? Signal may lack features like video chatting, but for simple text messaging, it’s barely distinguishable from the Gchat window that consumes so much of my day.

“The Signal project starts with a fundamental assertion that the most [important] aspect of security is usability,” says Tyler Reinhard, the lead designer on Signal (who works a day job as senior designer at Condé Nast). “It doesn’t matter how secure something is if it’s not usable.”

It shouldn’t be a radical assertion–usability is privacy–yet the way Signal is designed really is different from most other apps, Reinhard explained. At most companies, designers work separately from the privacy team. Technically, both might have a user’s interests at heart. But if they don’t work hand-in-hand–like by introducing only new features and experiences that are inherently private–the intent doesn’t really matter. Because a product will ultimately ship with vulnerabilities.

“If the designer’s role is delighting the user . . . [and] exceeding the user expectations, I can’t think of a more deserving area than that user’s privacy,” says Reinhard. “That’s the mentality we approach it with.”

Signal apps have been around since 2015. And technically, the company’s core technology has been knocking around Silicon Valley since 2010 when founder Moxie Marlinspike released the Android apps Redphone and TextSecure, before selling his business and becoming head of security at Twitter, only to leave the company before his stock options vested. But Signal has only recently started to reach critical mass. On November 9, two days after Donald Trump won the presidential election, a third-party app analyst reported Signal on iOS had grown 70% in a single quarter, as it broke the top 50 most downloaded apps. (It’s since dropped lower again.)

One potential explanation? People signed up because they were more worried about the consequences of things they said after the election of a president who has questioned the protection of the First Amendment. “I signed up for Signal because it’s the most secure of the chat apps,” says Carlyn Siegler, a user in Oakland, California. “With the upcoming administration and the recent track record of the NSA, I’d rather chat purely off-the-record. I’m also wary of hackers.”