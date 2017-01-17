This 20-Cent Paper Centrifuge Uses The Physics Of A Child’s Toy To Lower Lab Costs

Manu Prakash was visiting a health clinic in Uganda when he noticed a centrifuge–an expensive piece of lab equipment–propping the door open. “They were using it as a doorstop, because of course it had stopped working,” says the Stanford engineer.

The tool, which rapidly spins biological samples, is used in the diagnosis of malaria, HIV, anemia, and other diseases. But centrifuges cost thousands of dollars–often too much to replace if one breaks–and require electricity, meaning that the poorest clinics can’t use them at all. At the clinic in Uganda, a sign on the wall listed 15 tests; without the centrifuge, 12 of those tests could no longer happen.

Prakash, who is known for creating the Foldscope, a cheap, origami-inspired paper microscope, decided to design an alternative when he returned to his Stanford lab.

“The constraints that we put were it had to be human-powered; it had to be ultra-low-cost, but not compromise on the performance,” he says. “It had to be equal in performance to something that you buy for $1,000 or $5,000.”

The device is inspired by a whirligig, a simple toy that has existed since at least 3000 B.C. “I spend a lot of time and money at toy stores,” says Prakash. His team began by exploring all types of spinning toys. “They’re simplistic in their form factor, but in the end, they hide physical properties that are very powerful.”

Initially, they tested yo-yos. A visiting scientist at the lab also happened to be a circus artist, and taught Prakash the ideal way to throw a yo-yo; with perfect form, they realized that it was possible to reach speeds of 4000 rpm, which was fast enough to separate blood. But the yo-yo required too much skill to easily train health workers, so the team moved on to other toys, like spinning tops.

A post-doc student in the lab, Saad Bhamla, was the first to test a simple whirligig, which clocked in at 10,000 rpm on the first try. “That got us very excited,” says Prakash.