This Newly Surfaced 1950s TV Show Eerily Predicted Trump, And So Did These 5 Others

A conman named Trump promises only he can save the world–by building a giant wall. That’s the premise of the last 20 months or so of our lives, but it’s also an episode of a Western TV show originally broadcast in 1958 .

The character Walter Trump emerges mysteriously during the first season of Trackdown, claiming that “a cosmic explosion will rain fire on the town and that he is the only one that can save them from death.” It’s not exactly evil immigrants and radical Islamic terrorism, but close enough. Aside from building a wall, this fictitious Trump sells special force propelling umbrellas to deflect meteorites, which the town people snap up while the ranger tries to prove Trump’s lying to them. (No word on whether that Trump had also recently settled a class action fraud lawsuit for $25 million.)

The dialogue may be a little on-the-nose–“I am the only one. Trust me. I can build a wall around your homes that nothing can penetrate”–but the show didn’t get reality exactly right. In the end, Walter Trump is arrested for stealing, while the Trump in our universe is currently teetering on the precipice of a great kleptocracy. In the months since winning the election, Trump’s behavior has become easier to predict. A recent Doonesbury cartoon by Gary Trudeau predicted this week’s press conference debacle almost exactly, and earlier in the week, half of Twitter knew what language Trump would use to describe Meryl Streep following her impassioned speech at the Golden Globes.

While being a Trump prognosticator is a little easier now that we’re more familiar with his pattern, some filmmakers and TV writers had a vision of his presidency way back when. Have a look below at some more unsettling insight from pop culture Nostradamuses.

Idiocracy and Infinite Jest

The cult classic Mike Judge film and the mindfuck David Foster Wallace novel don’t have much in common. However, they do feature dystopian depictions of a future in which entertainment, advertising, and politics have all blended together. Infinite Jest’s Johnny Gentle and Idiocracy’s Comacho are both populist presidents and former entertainers with short fuses and a penchant for self-marketing. Whether their creators had Trump in mind or not, they certainly set the stage for him.

The Simpsons