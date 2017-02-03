This Doctor/Stand-Up Comic’s Life-Saving Devices Are No Laughing Matter

It might be easy for a layperson to regard medicine as a dry, exceedingly intellectual profession practiced by somber brainiacs in white lab coats. And then there’s Jagdish Chaturvedi, a young doctor in India who moonlights as a stand-up comedian, has a side hustle as a medical device inventor, and sees medicine as an endlessly creative profession.

That’s partly because being a physician in his home country comes with abundant constraints. India, he says, can be a place of idiosyncratic patient expectations, where superstitions and religious beliefs (across socioeconomic and educational backgrounds) can influence the choice of doctor and treatment. Chaturvedi says that some people refuse treatment because they are convinced that taking medicine is a bigger gamble than learning to live with a particular ailment. Those who do seek out a physician’s expertise may be among the estimated 80% of Indians who don’t have health insurance and pay for care out-of-pocket. They often shop for affordable cures and treatments, negotiating with doctors on pricing, Chaturvedi says, “just like they would with a vegetable vendor in a farmer’s market.” A 2012 government census reported that 29.8% of the 1.3 billion population of India live below the poverty line. (Because of debate over where the poverty line falls, some estimates put the figure as high as 77%.)

Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi [Photo: courtesy of Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi]

Chaturvedi is only 32, but the Bangalore-based ear, nose, and throat surgeon has already helped invent and launch 18 low-cost medical devices tailored for the singular needs of India’s health care system. “As a doctor in India,” says Chaturvedi, who dedicates about 40% of his clinical practice to underserved rural areas, “I need to deal with the disease, the limited resources, and the cultural and superstitious beliefs. Many times, it’s hard to treat a patient if the doctor doesn’t seem aligned with their beliefs.” Confronting those challenges on a daily basis has forced him to become an uncommonly creative doctor in a traditionally left-brain profession—an ENT specialist who calls himself “the first ENTrepreneur,” one who has made it his mission to dream up new gadgets that offer solutions to otherwise intractable problems.

And in his downtime, he tells jokes.

Chaturvedi performs as a stand-up comedian and an actor on the small stage. And no, he doesn’t do this in service of some cliché notion that laughter is the best . . . Oh, you know the rest.

He does it because he sees humor as a secret weapon that sharpens his creativity and improvisation skills—both essential to his medical work. “Because I am on the constant look-out for stand-up material content, it keeps me very vigilant and helps me exercise my observation skills,” says Chaturvedi, who landed on the MIT Technology Review’s list of 35 Innovators Under 35 in 2016. “You need to be observant to be able to find something that’s funny.”

Chaturvedi developed the concept for the Entraview while he was in medical school.

Chatarvedi came up with the idea for his first device in 2010, when he was in medical school. While studying throat cancer, he noticed that expensive, state-of-the-art endoscopy systems were cumbersome machines outfitted with a TV screen, a light source, and a long cylindrical scope outfitted with a high-resolution camera for capturing images of potentially cancerous tissue. They weren’t portable enough to take out to rural areas. In those less affluent sectors, doctors tended to use crude, often ineffective tools to perform endoscopies. “At that point,” Chatarvedi says, “I wondered if there was a way to make this more affordable and portable so [physicians] didn’t have to rely on outdated mirrors and headlamps for the diagnosis of throat conditions.”