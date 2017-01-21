Five Ways To Say “No” So You Can Finally Reclaim Your Focus

It isn’t news that culture is obsessed with doing–with being in motion, with being occupied, with being busy. But the upshot of all this doing is that we spend very little time deciding exactly what we should be doing in the first place.

Saying “no” is all well and good as an abstract concept, but you can’t do it consistently without a plan.

Real productivity is more than just activity, after all. And when we’re asked to act upon (or ignore) hundreds of updates, requests, and interruptions every single day, to actually step back and decide can be much more difficult than to simply do. Amid all this bombardment, being truly productive depends upon your ability to say “no.” In other words, what you don’t do on a daily basis is at least–if not more–important than what you actually do take action on.

Of course, saying “no” is easier said than done. Many of us have an intuitive desire to please others, to explore every opportunity, to take on more than we can handle, and worry about the consequences later. But if you can master the art of saying “no,” you can prevent your time and focus from being held captive by a constant barrage of requests and distractions. Here are a few practical techniques that can help.

The first step is to identify what activities are creating the biggest drag on your productivity–and to actually list them out. I picked up this tip from best-selling business author Jim Collins, who makes a habit of sitting down at the outset of every year to draw up a "stop-doing" list.

The idea is to identify a short-list of habits you want to avoid in the new year. Some things on my “stop-doing” list:

I don’t schedule meetings in the morning (my prime creative time).

I don’t treat emails from strangers as urgent.

I don’t read the news at work.

But keep it short, and focus on just a few key things you can really commit to avoiding. A brief list of simple, broad-strokes ideas is better than a long, overly detailed list of pet peeves.

The easiest way to avoid distraction is to hit the ground running. That’s why I like to close out my workday by jotting down in advance my to-do list for the day ahead.