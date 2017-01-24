9 Bipartisan Ways To Rebuild The Social Contract Between Businesses And Workers

The short history of how the postwar “social contract” between workers and companies emerged and then broke down goes something like this. In the 1950s, corporations worried about strikes instigated by still-powerful unions came to sweeping labor agreements, like the influential Treaty of Detroit between the United Auto Workers and General Motors. Workers were promised benefits, vacation time, wage increases, job security, and retirement benefits. In return they promised to be loyal and work like demons until they passed into retirement.

This contract basically operated for 30 years, until companies started to worry about mounting liabilities in terms of wages, benefits, and pension payments, and Wall Street and business schools started to call for changes. In the 1980s, corporations began reducing wages and benefits and, where they could, began contracting out activities to non-union workers, outsourcing to faraway places, and franchising their brand to anyone who promised to uphold it. Executives faced increasing pressure to maximize short-term earnings and drive down costs. And globalization, technology, and management theory combined to tilt what had been a balance of social interests in favor of financial firms and highly compensated executives. Middle-class living standards plateaued, and an arrangement that once spread broad-based wealth was substituted for one where a lot of people still did well, but increasing numbers of people didn’t, and the chances to become one of the people who was doing well became a lot more difficult to navigate.

And that’s where we are today: with an uneven labor economy where a lot of people still work on traditional contracts, but more and more people are contracted out, freelancing, or in various “alternative” work arrangements (all net employment growth between 2005 to 2015 was in nontraditional work, one study found). Contingent work is growing, union power is dwindling, and corporations are now spending less on training and human development than they used to, harming the ability of people with low skills to rise up the ladder. At the same time, we’re seeing the rise of labor platforms, like Elance and oDesk, that make contracting out work easier.

An important new report from the Future of Work Initiative, a project of the Aspen Institute, recounts this history in admirable clarity. But rather than turn back the clock, it argues we need to embrace the reality of globalization and technology that allows companies to act independently of worker power, and more flexibly. Whatever the morality of this, the problem is that if government simply regulates more aggressively–for example, through minimum wage legislation and overtime requirements–companies have an incentive to move toward looser forms of employment. “Perversely, these arrangements provide even less security to workers,” the report says. Arguably, the Affordable Care Act is a case in point. By mandating companies to provide health insurance, many employers have shifted workers from full-time to part-time hours, so they don’t meet a threshold where they have to contribute the benefit. Instead of regulations, therefore, the bipartisan report calls for less obtrusive reforms that change business incentives, improve the quality of public information about work, reengineer corporate governance, and empower workers.

“We’re trying to make the relationship between businesses and workers more of a mutual enterprise, giving businesses more of a stake in their workers, and workers more of a stake in their businesses,” says Ethan Pollack, the initiative’s research director. “It’s a non-ideological agenda to policy-making. Relying solely on the regulatory mechanism to achieve these goals and not looking at other options is a mistake.”

The report comes in two parts: a narrative part that lays out problems and consequences, and an accompanying “policy agenda” that proposes 25 ideas for achieving the goals. We picked out 10 of our favorites:

When companies train workers, they run the risk those workers will leave at a later date, taking their new skills with them. The investment is essentially lost and there’s a good chance it could even harm the company, as the employee might go to a competitor. One idea in the report is to give businesses a sort of equity stake in the benefits of training. So, if a worker earns more money down the road, even if it’s with a different employer, companies would be able to claim a tax credit equal to some of that extra amount. In such a way, they would be incentivized to train workers, and society as a whole would gain from having more workers with higher skills.