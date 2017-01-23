“Sesame Street” Took Over Our Office To Remind Everyone That “K” Is For Kindness

Sesame Workshop has some pretty unsurprising news: According to its national survey , 70% and 86% of parents and teachers, respectively, often worry the world is an unkind place for children.

Given this rapid slide toward entropy we’re in, it’s not shocking for anyone, kids or otherwise, to feel like a little caring and consideration is in order. For season 47, Sesame Street is addressing the issue with a curriculum focused on upping the kindness ante.

“We know through research that kindness is innate. You’re not born unkind–you learn to be unkind,” says Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, senior vice president of curriculum and content at Sesame Workshop. “You’re learning from what is being modeled around you, and the adults play a role in modeling these behaviors. On Sesame for season 47, we really are taking this comprehensive approach to kindness because kids can’t articulate what kind is. They know what nice is because we often say play nicely or be nice to each other. But we tend not to use the word kind. So we’re definitely taking a much more explicit approach to showing kindness but also labeling kindness.”

Every season, Truglio and her team conduct extensive research and tests to assess how and what children should be learning. But, as the saying goes, “education from the cradle to the grave.” So we invited the Sesame Street crew to Fast Company’s office to school us, and hopefully you as well, on how to be kinder adults.

