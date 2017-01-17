How (And Why) To Master The Habit Of Delaying Gratification

You already know what delaying gratification entails, which means you already know how difficult it is. Avoiding a temptation that’s standing right in front of you so you can hold out for something substantially better down the line–for many of us, that’s a losing battle.

But it’s often a losing battle that helps win a war, like when a sports team rests its star players in an unimportant game so they can be at their best for the playoffs. And if you can manage to turn delaying gratification into a regular habit, you may be able to take your own performance from just mediocre to top-notch.

Ever seen someone get hired who wasn’t quite good enough, just because the hiring manager couldn’t afford to keep looking? How about a contractor taking on business that doesn’t really make them money but uses up their resources so they’re not available for other work? Or maybe you know someone who always stays a little more overweight than they feel good about. Each of these outcomes can be improved by learning to delay gratification.

The psychologist Walter Mischel’s famous “marshmallow studies” are probably the best known research findings on the psychology of self-control and delayed gratification. He showed what happened to preschool-aged kids who could pass up a temptation in the short run–in this case, a marshmallow sitting right in front of them–for something better down the line.

Mischel found that the kids who had that level of willpower experienced some surprising outcomes: they had better SAT scores years later and were better at coping with stress, among other differences, than their peers who couldn’t help opting for the marshmallow.

Self-control isn’t necessarily an inborn trait that you either have or you don’t, though. Mischel and his team also started to explore what led kids to take the mediocre treat now versus the better one later. And since then, psychologists have further identified how people weigh decisions like these. The good news is that there are some simple mental exercises you can practice just about every day that can sharpen your willpower when a really tempting option pops up unexpectedly. Here are three of them.

Mischel showed early on in his marshmallow research that a dependable way to cave in–you know, to finish off those remaining cold fries, even though you’ll complain all night about feeling full and gross–is to focus your attention on the short-term win. Think about the fries that are right in front of you. Maybe even push them around your plate with your fingers and consider polishing them off since they look so good.