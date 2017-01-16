Eight VCs’ Predictions On The Year Ahead In Innovation

Nonetheless, investment activity held steady in 2016, and venture capitalists’ outlook was optimistic as the eventful year drew to a close. How come? Here’s what eight top tech investors say they expect to happen in the year ahead, based on the way things are shaping up right now.

The outcome of the presidential election surprised the tech world, but some in Silicon Valley have already begun to see silver linings.

Ian Patrick Sobieski, managing director of Band of Angels Acorn Fund, LP, acknowledged “a lot to fear with the wild card in the White House, but one can hope that the promised reform of the FDA licensing process makes it cheaper for promising innovation to get to market without compromising safety.” If that happens, Sobieski expects, “there will be more seed investment for medical devices and hence more innovation in these areas.”

Another Band of Angels VC, Amit Kumar, believes biotech may receive a similar boost. “There are tremendous new innovations in cancer, heart disease, autoimmune disorders, and other areas that are languishing due to a lack of early stage funding.” There may be a perfect storm brewing that could change that, he says.

“I’m excited to see machine intelligence begin to impact and transform the health care industry.”

“With renewed vigor in the capital markets for biotechnology, potentially a less burdensome regulatory environment, and dramatic advances through a coupling of informatics and biology, I expect to see more capital flowing to risky yet innovative early-stage life science and biotech companies.”

Band of Angels is Silicon Valley’s oldest seed funding organization. So far, the group has seen 55 profitable M&A exits and 10 Nasdaq IPOs; 17% of its current portfolio is in life sciences companies. Kumar adds, “While many of these biotech companies will fail, a notable portion . . . will be successful financially and, more importantly, will enable new life-saving products for millions of suffering and often terminally ill patients.”