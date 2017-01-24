How Your Brain Makes You Hold Contradictory Beliefs

Admit it: You hold a few contradictory beliefs—maybe more than a few. We all do. Many of them we aren’t even aware of, and the reason we aren’t aware of them has to do with the way our brains process, store, and retrieve knowledge. And in order to do that well, they turn us all into self-contradicting messes, at least some of the time. Here’s how, and how come.

There are lots of contradictions in people’s strongly held beliefs. Someone might preach self-sufficiency in politics, but coddle their children. An individual might oppose abortion on the grounds that human life is sacred and may still support the death penalty for convicted murders. A person might argue for the freedom of individual expression in the arts but want hateful speech to be regulated.

It would be too much work for the brain to have to enumerate all of the exceptions to the rules you believe in, so it does something easier.

There’s a pragmatic reason for these contradictory beliefs. A core principle that you hold and don’t want to have violated is called a “protected value,” which you don’t even like to consider violating. Observing other people violate one’s own protected values can cause feelings of anger and even outrage. And when we contemplate violating our own protected values, we feel guilt and shame.

The thing is, once you have more than one protected value, those values are very likely to come into conflict at some point. People who oppose abortion and physician-assisted suicide, but who favor the death penalty for murderers and deadly military force for regimes perceived as threats to American lives and values, are experiencing this kind of conflict. They have two deeply held values—the sanctity of life and the prime importance of security—and different circumstances require making a choice between the two.

Such choices are rarely explicit, and most people aren’t aware of the inconsistencies in beliefs like this until it’s pointed out to them. To be fair, philosophers and ethicists have spent centuries untangling dilemmas like these, and many would argue (often compellingly) that clashing ideals—political or otherwise—are perfectly defensible, as are contingent approaches toward acting on them. And maybe so. But our brains don’t care about any of that.

In other words, if you learn some new fact that turns out to be inconsistent with something else you know, there are no automatic mechanisms in your brain that point out the inconsistency and force you to resolve it. Instead, you simply end up with two different beliefs that are not consistent.

Almost any statement you can make about human behavior is true only in certain circumstances. The trick to understanding behavior is to know the circumstances in which behaviors are going to happen.