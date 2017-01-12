If You Aren’t One Of The 53% Of White Women Who Voted For Trump, This Shirt Is For You

On Friday, January 20, Donald Trump will take the oath of office to become the next President of the United States. If you’re not at all happy about that and happen to be a white woman, there’s a new T-shirt line you may be interested in.

Ad creatives Michelle Hirschberg and Karen Land Short have just launched Not This White Woman, a clothing line for the 47% of white women who didn’t vote for Trump. Hirschberg says as white women, they constantly found themselves wanting to tell strangers on sidewalks and subways that they weren’t part of the 53%.

Hirschberg, now a freelance ad creative, and Land Short who works at Droga5, met while working together at Goodby, Silverstein + Partners. It’s not the first time this election cycle that people have been inspired to wear their affiliations–whether it’s a certain red ball cap, or the Nasty Woman t-shirt that raised $100,000 for Planned Parenthood–and Hirschberg says they were just looking for a more effective or satisfying way to make a point.

“We’re used to sharing our social/political beliefs on social media but as the election showed us, we’re all preaching to ourselves,” says Hirschberg. “I think people are wearing their beliefs because it is a way to share it in the real world. We want the world to know what kinds of people we are. To know that we think all people are entitled to the same rights (whether it’s marriage or health care or safety). That even with a president-elect inspiring hate and prejudice, there is still goodness in the world. And the hope is that if we show how many of us are out there, love really can Trump hate.”

All the profits from Not This White Woman will be donated to Planned Parenthood.