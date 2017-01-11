BuzzFeed’s Trump-Inspired Garbage Can Took Three Hours To Go From Insult To Market

Today, during his first press conference since becoming President-elect of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump let his various enemies have it. He got into a shouting match with CNN reporter Jake Acosta, stonewalled and sidestepped questions around his various ethical entanglements, and described BuzzFeed–which yesterday published opposition research documents that have been going around the corridors of power that allege that Trump may have committed some light treason and also liked to hire sex workers to pee on the bed in a Russian hotel room–as “a failing pile of garbage.”

That’s a typically Trumpy way to put it, even if it is objectively hard to square with reality (as media companies go, BuzzFeed is, at worst, a rather successful pile of garbage), but getting singled out with vitriol by the President-elect is a thing that everyone in media/Hollywood/business/union leadership/college ought to be prepared to deal with as we move into this bold new era in American history. For their part, BuzzFeed seemed prepared to do more than take it on the chin: within three hours of Trump’s press-conference insult, the company conceived, designed, ordered, and went to market with a special, limited-edition BuzzFeed garbage can.

The product retails for $49, and it’s limited to a mere 100 units, so if you want to commemorate this particular spat initiated by the President-elect of the United States, you probably ought to act quickly. The garbage can does seem pretty nice, as far as garbage cans go: it’s a red, powder-coated piece that holds up to 3.5 gallons of unconfirmed privatelygathered intelligence (or, like, tissues or whatever), and features a self-closing lid. If you want an ironic tribute to the increased hostility to the First Amendment coming from the Executive branch, get on it–and hopefully BuzzFeed will save the money for the eventual lawsuits.