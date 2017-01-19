The Case For Eliminating Countries And Instituting A Global Democracy

In the wake of World War II, a grassroots movement of advocates argued that the newly formed United Nations didn’t go far enough: instead, they said, we needed a true world government. Einstein said that the system of separate countries “could only lead to barbarism, war, and inhumanity.” In the U.S., more than half of state legislatures passed resolutions calling for a form of world federation.

As the world recovered from the war, the movement faded away. Is it the right moment to consider the idea again?

“With Trump about to be inaugurated, the scales have really fallen from people’s eyes, and people are seeing that American democracy failed,” says Peter Schurman, who was the founding executive director at MoveOn.org and who now advocates for a global democracy through a project called One Global Democracy. “We really have to come up with a better design.”

In the model he envisions, city governments would still address local issues. But for the global challenges that countries struggle to deal with now–climate change, terrorism, Ebola, and Zika–the global government would lead.

“You just need to have the decisions made at the most logical level.”

“What we need is a global layer to handle the global issues that affect everyone,” Schurman says. “But at the same time, you want to make every decision at the most local level that’s capable of handling it. Zoning is always going to be a local matter, for example. You just need to have the decisions made at the most logical level.”

Global citizens would vote digitally using secure blockchain technology, as pioneered by startups like Democracy Earth. Rather than a traditional system of representatives, the system might use the “liquid democracy” model, in which people can vote on a particular issue directly themselves, or choose a trusted friend or colleague to vote on their behalf.

“You could give everyone the opportunity to participate to the extent that they’re interested in participating, while also delegating their proxy to people they trust,” he says. “Because the proxies are instantly revocable, if the person who’ve trusted with your vote for environmental matters goes off the reservation, you can yank that proxy back and give it to someone else and correct the course right away.”