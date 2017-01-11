See Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson In This First Look At The UK’s “Urban Myths”

WHO: Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson is the headliner–along with Eddie Marsan as ’80s Bob Dylan; Aidan Gillen as Timothy Leary; Game Of Thrones’ Ramsay Bolton, Iwan Rheon, as Adolf Hitler; Brian Cox as Marlon Brando; and more.

WHY WE CARE: The premise for Urban Myths is pretty spectacular: There are countless stories about famous people that people enjoy, because who doesn’t want to hear about Samuel Beckett giving a young Andre the Giant rides to school as a child, because his truck was the only vehicle big enough to fit him? Who isn’t charmed by the tale of a 2001 road trip with Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Marlon Brando, or the story about the time Muhammad Ali talked a suicidal man down from a ledge? Those stories are usually some mix of fact and fiction, and we don’t know all of the details to any of them–but dramatizing them, and putting recognizable faces (even if, in the case of Joseph Fiennes as MJ, there’s valid criticism to be made that stunt-casting can definitely cross some lines) in order to tell a version of the story is a clever way to both spread these stories, and to make sure that they take on an even more mythical nature in the future.