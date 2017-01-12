Advice For Ben Carson: How To Not Make America’s Housing Crisis Worse

Today, the Senate is expected to hold a confirmation hearing for Ben Carson, the former presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon nominated to run the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development . If confirmed, Carson, who previously said he would decline a position in Trump’s cabinet and who has never held a government job, would run a $47 billion agency tasked with setting national housing policy.

My last piece of advice for Dr. Carson: Try not to get indicted.

Carson has said little about what he might do at HUD. But his distaste for government intervention–not to mention complete lack of experience running a federal bureaucracy–has alarmed housing advocates who fear he will gut the department’s more socially progressive initiatives. HUD offers rental vouchers to low-income families, provides block grants for urban renewal, and oversees a New Deal-era administration that helps homebuyers get loans, among other things.

Carson would assume the position at a crucial time: Affordable housing now eludes people in every single county across the United States. As CityLab’s Kriston Capps wrote last year, housing in the U.S. is “not just an economic crisis, but a moral one as well.” We spoke with architects and housing experts about the challenges Carson faces and what he could do to address them.

Challenge: Should he be confirmed, Dr. Carson’s primary challenge will be to overcome the anti-government pro-market ideology that pervades our public housing discussion. Understanding this is not rocket science (or brain surgery): It is the inadequacies in the market that necessitate a variety of public housing programs for the lower middle class and working poor.

Advice: HUD should redouble its efforts to strengthen communities in need, and should do so with a multi-pronged focus on density, mixed-use, social services such as health care and vocational training, mass transit, new building technologies, and great design that uplifts the public housing experience while expanding the lifecycle of our public housing stock.

Challenge: The biggest challenge is taking the extremely limited resources of HUD–relative to the real cost of addressing the affordable housing crisis in this country–and deciding which initiatives to choose. The department, even when it’s run relatively corruption-free, as it has been during the Obama years, is basically applying band-aids to a gaping wound. For his first term, Obama appointed Shaun Donavan, a real housing expert, who eventually became the president’s chief of staff, to head up HUD. For all his vision–and I think Donavan is a visionary leader in the field of housing–his initiatives were all small ball. Well-meaning, but so incremental, given the scope of the problem, that they didn’t make a dent in our housing crisis.

Advice: Number one would be for Dr. Carson to acknowledge the extent of the problem. He needs to talk to housing experts and not self-interested cronies. Historically, HUD has been an ethical cesspool, greatly compromised by real estate interests. The housing secretaries of both President Reagan and George W. Bush were accused of improprieties. We have now “elected” (sort of) an ethically challenged real estate developer president. This does not bode well for an innovative and squeaky clean HUD. I feel fairly certain that the agency will have a couple of major corruption scandals before all is said and done. So, my last piece of advice for Dr. Carson is: Try not to get indicted.