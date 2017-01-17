It’s The Most Popular Month To Look For A Job: Here’s How To Stand Out

If you kicked off 2017 by browsing the online job boards, beefing up your resume, and submitting a few applications, you’re not alone.

January is one of, if not the, busiest times of the year for job applications. Nine out of 10 of Monster.com’s busiest days for job applications last year were during the first month of the year, with the most significant spike landing on January 27, a day when the number of job applications grew to 75% above the daily average.

Monster.com’s careers expert, Vicki Salemi, adds that there was also a dramatic increase during the first week of last year. “In the first week [of the year] people have a lot of momentum toward their job searches, but then they get back into a regular routine at their current job,” she says, adding that job seekers typically follow up with another round of applications on the final days of the month.

There are a wide variety of factors that collide at the start of the year that send employers and employees to job boards en masse. Most obvious are the psychological reasons, such as New Year’s resolutions, and the fact that many Americans spend the holiday season discussing their career ambitions and frustrations with family.

“A lot of folks use that as a time of reflection,” says Jamie Chafel, a recruiter in the software technology search division at Boston-based recruiting agency WinterWyman. “There’s a lot more interaction with friends and family, and one of the questions that comes up is, ‘How’s work going? How are you liking it?’”

Another reason why job applications often skyrocket in January comes down to timing. Both employers and job seekers tend to hold off until after the holiday lull, knowing there will be fewer opportunities and applicants right before the break. This often leads to a higher volume of applicants and job postings at the start of the year.

The final driver of January job application sprees is purely economical. Employees typically avoid jumping ship right before their year-end bonus arrives, while employers often set new targets, hiring budgets, and identify areas of need for the coming year at around the same time.