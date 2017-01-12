Room To Read’s CEO Thinks Globally, Hires Locally

“I’m a senior person here, and I’m the biggest idiot,” Erin Ganju, CEO and co-founder of Room to Read, reflected on how she felt about her experience working in manufacturing for Unilever in Vietnam, back in the 1990s. She loved the work, but it was so clear that the local Vietnamese team was “so much better at getting things done.”

That lesson stayed with Ganju, when she returned to the U.S. to co-found Room to Read, a nonprofit with a budget close to $50 million per year that builds libraries and educates girls, and has scaled its impact throughout Asia and Africa with a team of 1,300 employees across 10 countries serving 10 million children per year.

As CEO, she attributes her success to building communities, investing in relationships, hiring and empowering local leaders to own the design and implementation of the solutions for their countries. “We’ve really held to having our country directors be local nationals, and 88% of our staff worldwide are all local nationals–from country management teams through the programming and field staff.”

This is not the norm for most multinational companies or nonprofits. Whether out of assumptions about unqualified local talent or a need for control, the conventional model is to “hire expatriates, who take on all the senior roles, so you find that your country director, your key leader, is American or British, working in Africa or Asia.”

Ganju’s alternative approach offers a distinct advantage. “A library shouldn’t look the same in Tanzania and Sri Lanka. You want it to be very contextualized, and there are certain key components, but a lot of it comes with the ingenuity and the creativity and the innovation of our staff. The key is to make our libraries work within each country’s education system.”

Being a field driven organization

When she flipped the model from an HQ-driven to a field-driven organization, it required developing practices that left her open to criticism in the nonprofit sector and international aid community.

“There are only so many webinars that we can do to keep us connected,” Ganju says. As a result, travel is one “our most essential budget items, despite all the technology that exists out there.”

Every year Room to Read hosts a five-day country conference and rotates it between the countries in which they operate. It enables their teams, including accounting and finance, in every country to see the work their colleagues are doing in a different setting. They focus on how “we are supporting each other, and how do we, as representatives of Room to Read, feel aligned and empowered as a global organization.”