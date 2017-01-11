FKA Twigs Teases A New Song In This Striking Nike Commercial

WHO: Nike, FKA Twigs

WHY WE CARE: The ties between artists and sportswear are ever increasing–hello Kanye, Pharrell, Kendrick, and more–and now FKA twigs joins the club with a new commercial with Nike. According to the company, she is the creative director of NikeWomen’s Spring Zonal Strength Tights campaign, with aims to be a piece that “sheds light on the power of modern movement and defines sport as an important channel of expression.”

On the Nike site, FKA twigs wrote about why she teamed with Nike, and the inspiration behind the campaign. “When Nike reached out to me about collaborating together on this project, I saw it as an opportunity to inspire people who want to use their bodies in a positive way. I cast a group of amazing people who take their physicality seriously and have their own sense of style, in order to push people to be healthy and understand that, through any genre of sport, they can be the best versions of themselves.”

