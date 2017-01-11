Football Has No Borders In This Inspiring Doc About A Soccer Tournament For Refugees

WHO: Copa90, ITV

WHY WE CARE: Soccer, with billions of fans worldwide, is in a perfect position to be a force for good in the world, and yet it seldom seems to live up to that promise. Occasionally though, there are pockets of absolute brilliance and The Liberté Cup is one of those. The football tournament for refugees was held on September 10 last year at Grande-Synthe’s Stade Jean Deconninck, and featured eight teams from the camp. Football media brand Copa90 organized the event in partnership with charities Fuze Beyond Borders and The Worldwide Tribe, among others.

Now, Copa90 has teamed up with British broadcaster ITV to screen a documentary about the tournament and its participants. The film can be accessed at any time on the ITV Hub. As with the tournament itself, the aim of the film is to challenge the negative portrayals of refugees, currently so commonplace in mainstream media, by focusing on the individual stories of both the players, who have fled from countries including Syria, Iraq and Iran, and the British volunteers who travelled to France to make it all happen.