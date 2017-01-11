Our First Look At The All Female-Directed Horror Anthology We Didn’t Know We Needed

WHO: Karyn Kusama (The Invitation), St. Vincent’s Annie Clark, Jovanka Vuckovick, and Roxanne Benjamin each wrote and directed one of the shorts.

WHY WE CARE: Vuckovick and Benjamin are relative newcomers–though they’ve each made shorts and/or participated in anthologies before–while Kusama made one of 2016’s creepiest thrillers, and Clark is a creative powerhouse in music, guitar design, and tacos. We’re excited for anything Kusama’s got her name attached to, and the chance to check out Annie Clark’s work in an entirely new medium is definitely something not to be missed. Combine that with the chance to see two new female directors work in horror–a genre in which women are especially underrepresented–and the fact that the trailer suggests that this whole thing is more focused on the “something isn’t right here and it’s gonna haunt me for weeks to come” sort of chills than gore and guts, and we’ve got a recipe for something very promising.