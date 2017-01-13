What It’s Like To Be An Artist At A Major Space Agency

Artists have long looked to the stars for inspiration. But do they deserve a seat at the table at an institution like the European Space Agency ? The conceptual artist Jorge Mañes Rubio believes they should. So much so that he convinced ESA’s director to create that seat–and then install him in it in mid-2016.

[Photo: Bret Hartman]

ESA isn’t the first scientific institution to bring artists on board. CERN, the particle physics research center in Switzerland, has its own artist residency; the European Southern Observatory in Chile has hosted artists; NASA has a long history of working with artists and even has an extensive art collection.

Rubio sees his role as the artist-in-residence at ESA as two-fold. As a conceptual artist, he’s envisioning future possibilities for space travel from a more humanistic perspective, asking difficult questions that are less concerned with scientific pursuits and more about the human dilemmas and moral quandaries inherent in colonizing space. But he’s also trying to make the agency’s aims more accessible for the average person. “People think science has to be cold and only numbers and everything’s square. I don’t really think so,” Rubio says. “I think art is a universal language that can also bring a bit more human perspective into the future of space exploration.”

Rubio works on the Advanced Concepts Team, a think tank within ESA’s research and technology center outside of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, the European Space Research and Technology Centre. The Advanced Concepts Team consists of thinkers from a wide range of disciplines, from physics to medicine to architecture, whose jobs are to do research and experiments on space travel.

Basically, Rubio’s job is to talk to people–using his personal interest in space travel and colonization to help give the scientists he works with a way of thinking about the broader implications of their work. Their knowledgeable reactions to his ideas then fuel his own artistic projects.

This kind of collaboration–artists working next to scientists and technologists–is based on the idea that people from different disciplines interested in similar topics can help each other learn and produce more creative, well-informed work. In other words, it’s a way to combat groupthink.

The close contact with scientists has given Rubio’s own work a greater grounding in reality, as well. His first project for ESA, called A Temple on the Moon, draws on the more practical work of his colleagues. Last year, ESA’s general director Jan Woerner proposed a permanent settlement on the moon as the next international space project, mostly to serve as an outpost for experimentation and future space travel.