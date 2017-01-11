The First Great Music Video of 2017 Is A Creepy Tutorial On How To Pass As Human

WHO: Director Jonny Look.

WHY WE CARE: The premise of this video from Cloud Nothings’ forthcoming album, Life Without Sound, is clearly articulated in an opening caption: “The following etiquette and manners presentation is provided by the Department of Human Being Assimilation.” Hammering home the idea is a mechanical hand removing a VHS cassette from its sleeve (Remember those? If you were born before, like, 1988 you do.) What follows is a slyly menacing four minutes of proto-Westworldian robots instructing viewers on the proper way to fit into society. For instance, the video advises avoiding concentrated heat when regulating temperature, as it might melt off your skin layer. As interpersonal communication becomes more and more digital and the daily news raises questions about the current status of humanity, truly this is a video for our times.