To Clean Its Air, Paris Is Kicking Cars Off More Major Streets

Traffic in Paris–and the resulting smog–has dropped 30% since the beginning of the millennium as the city pushed for better public transit . But pollution still sometimes spikes to levels that the EU considers dangerous. Now the mayor wants to cut the number of remaining cars in half.

In a new plan, the city will cut traffic on two major roads, replacing some of it with a new electric tram and bike lanes.

The Rue du Rivoli, one of the city’s busiest commercial streets, will be redesigned with a two-way bike path that runs from the Place de la Concorde to the Place de la Bastille. On the upper highway that runs along the right bank of the Seine, a new electric tram-bus will run in both directions, carrying thousands of people a day and replacing lanes of traffic.

Place du Carrousel, a road that crosses a public square in front of the Louvre, will be banned to cars. The heart of the third and fourth arrondissements will begin to be pedestrianized.

All of this builds on progress made in 2016. Paris banned cars built before 1997 from city streets on weekdays and passed a second ban on diesel cars that will go into effect in 2025. Seven major intersections are being redesigned for pedestrians rather than cars. A two-mile stretch of highway next to the right bank of the Seine was closed to traffic.

Predictably, drivers have complained. After the closure next to the Seine, traffic got worse on some other roads. But over the long term, people are likely to find other means of transport and get out of cars.

“Now there are traffic jams on the road above the river, but we think that will disappear–maybe not fully, but there will be some traffic that vanishes because some people are changing their habits, some people can optimize their commute, some people can choose another mode of transport,” says Lorelei Limousin, transport policy officer for the French chapter of the Climate Action Network, Réseau Action Climat-France.