Inside The R&D Lab Where Uber Is Building “The City Of The Future”

Self-driving cars are no longer a far-flung prophecy; they’re descending upon our roads , dominating conversations about the future of mobility, and becoming a fascinating urban and UX design problem . Uber has been behind some of the biggest autonomous driving pushes– and blunders –in the past year and conducts much of its research, development, and mad-scientist experiments from its Advanced Technologies Group Center in Pittsburgh.

The gleaming new office and machine shop designed by Assembly, a new architecture firm based in San Francisco, was conceived as a celebration of technology. Eric Meyhofer, who heads autonomous vehicle ventures at Uber, told the firm: “I want you to be able to worship the car. I want you to know the tangible thing you are creating, that you are building the city of the future,” says Denise Cherry, one of Assembly’s principals. “We took that idea to mean celebrating the city, which is integral to Uber’s culture: You’re building the city of the future, which is this highly evolved robotic thing in what’s formerly the City of Steel.”

Four-hundred employees now work at the 98,600-square-foot office located on the banks of the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. The structure was formerly a Restaurant Depot. Assembly mostly worked on the interiors’ look and feel while Strada, the architect of record, redesigned the shell and worked with Uber’s engineers on the layout of the heavy-duty machine shop areas.

“It was the most nondescript concrete box you’ve ever seen,” Cherry says of the building’s state before any design work commenced.

The design process began in early 2015 around the time when Uber was ramping up its autonomous vehicle program. The company needed a space–fast. At that time, the project was mostly focused around providing functional space. By mid 2015, there was a shift in perception about the importance of self-driving cars to Uber’s business strategy, which trickled down to what the office should embody. It was no longer just about a getting work done; it needed to make a statement as much as their sleek HQ did.

“There was a pivotal shift in the project where it went from bare bones and get in as quickly as possible, and became more significant,” says Kevan Rutledge, project architect at Strada. “The design had to become more attractive to lure talent from all over the world.”

Uber’s ATGC is Assembly’s first built project, but the architects at the firm are far from neophytes. In January 2016, Cherry and Liz Guerrero left plum positions at Studio O+A–the San Francisco architecture firm behind many blue-chip offices like Cisco, Alibaba, Evernote, and Yelp. Cherry had ascended to director of design in her 11-year tenure at the firm and Guerrero was a six-year veteran of the firm and its design studio manager. After working together closely for six years, the two were ready to cast out on their own. While at Studio O+A, Cherry and Guerrero collaborated on Uber’s San Francisco headquarters, and when they left, Uber came along. (“They’re a client we had worked with for years,” Cherry says. “For them it was a natural decision to make the transition when we did. Most of the client relationship and the design relationship was something we had with them.”)