Is This How Art Galleries Will Look In 2030?

When King George III founded London’s Royal Academy of Arts in 1768, he probably couldn’t imagine that one day students of his school would be drawing in an entirely virtual world, connected to reality via a bizarre helmet and some odd black ropes.

But fast forward to 2017, and he would have found just that. Inside one of the school’s staid galleries, a green-screen booth obscures the view of The Leaping Horse, a masterpiece by the famed landscape painter John Constable. A work by the 19th century Scottish painter David Wilkie is punctuated by a 3D-printed sinuous sculpture.

It’s an apt juxtaposition, according to Mark Hampson, the head of fine art processes at the Royal Academy. “It’s slightly irreverent,” he says. “In many ways that fits our description of the school–the contemporary informed by the historic.”

The HTC Vive system [Photo: HTC]

Hampson is the curator of a new exhibition called Virtually Real, for which HTC Vive commissioned three immersive worlds and three physical sculptures from Royal Academy students and recent graduates–providing them with full virtual reality headsets and all the tools they needed to create art in VR.

Three artists, Jessy Jetpacks, Adham Faramawy, and Elliot Dodd, each spent 10 months experimenting with HTC’s hardware and VR software like Kodon and Tilt Brush. At the resulting exhibition, which opened on January 12, visitors can view the artists’ final pieces in the gallery spaces, as well as explore and even make additions to their VR worlds using a headset.

Tilt Brush [Photo: Google]

The opportunity to work with VR is a historic first for the school, and Hampson believes a first for any art school in the U.K. Still–true to his background as a physical artist–Hampson is more excited about the physical sculptures than the immersive elements of the installation, because they’re truly manifestations of their makers’ virtual worlds, 3D printed and then hand-finished from there. “Something physical, actual, has come out of the technology in a way that’s never been done before,” he says.

“In a way it’s almost making surrealism real.”

For instance, Faramawy’s piece looks like a mutant Henry Moore sculpture, a boulder conjured from cyberspace, printed out, and sanded down by hand, with a flatscreen TV jutting out of it. Dodd’s is a physical reconstruction of the main protagonist in the artist’s digital world; it looks like a grotesque cartoon with big frog-like eyes. Echoing the fossils of prehistoric insects, Jetpacks modeled two futuristic trilobites, which look like creatures that are either truly ancient, or have yet to walk the Earth. All three sculptures play with the surreal edge between physical and virtual reality, between history and future.