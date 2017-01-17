Why Your Good Habits Might Actually Be Holding You Back

It’s the time of year many of us are trying to build good habits. But while habits and routines can save time and help you form a path to success, more people should consider abandoning them altogether, suggests Rod Favaron, CEO and president of the social media technology company Spredfast .

Favaron joined Spredfast in 2010, when the company was a young startup. A couple years later he realized his “good” habits were getting in the way of company growth: “In an entrepreneurial environment, you go with your gut and make bets,” he says. “I had a habit of making decisions that way. But when companies grow up, you have to change how you make decisions because it can be a horrible habit.”

When a company is in the growth stage, it has data, input from customers, and market information. “It’s more mature so we rely on instinct less,” says Favaron. “For me, [not going with my gut] was a hard habit to break; by the second slide of a presentation, I’m ready to make a decision.”

It’s common for people to rely on their good habits and strengths that have made them successful, says Stuart Sidle, professor of industrial and organizational psychology at the University of New Haven. “Unfortunately, some of these strengths could derail your career as situations change.”

If someone moves from sales into management, for example, the habits they used to help win the sale can harm them in their new management roles, says Sidle. “Someone’s attention-seeking and willingness to take risks may help them win the sale,” he says. “On the other hand, as a manager they may need to share the limelight with those they are leading and be expected to role model careful adherence to company rules, so some of their habits as sales people may not go over as well.”

Spend your energy making the most out of each opportunity or challenge instead of adhering to some set of standards that cannot possibly be the best approach to every situation, adds Favaron.

Good habits are often seen as strengths, but overusing them is stifling, says Beatrice Chestnut, author of The 9 Types of Leadership: Mastering the Art of People in the 21st Century Workplace.