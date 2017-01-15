How I Successfully Pitched Investors As A 22-Year-Old Startup Founder

My cofounders and I were 21 and 22 when we started Next Big Sound, and by far the biggest challenge we faced was in convincing investors they should trust us with their money. That was in 2009, and around that time Mark Zuckerberg was one of the youngest founders to have ever raised venture capital, at 19 years old. Whatever encouragement we drew from that knowledge, it still wasn’t easy pitching people 20 to 40 years older than we were.

We eventually pulled it off by telling a good story that made sense. If it sounds simple, it actually took a while to get right. Here’s a look at the process we used to craft and test a narrative that sold our vision to people so much our senior.

Our story started with the music industry in 2009, which was in a state of dynamic change. I already had experience in the field, but it mostly amounted to stapling weekly CD sales reports together as an intern at the biggest label in the world.

That counted for more than you might think. Because I had access to that data, I could tell the industry wasn’t paying attention to where people were spending more of their time and attention. As I saw it, there was an opportunity to build a data company that tracked all of this information.

Venture capitalists categorically hate the music industry, but most love data analytics businesses. That became the starting point for our narrative. In our story, we positioned music as just the next industry to be transformed by data, with Next Big Sound leading the charge.

If I hadn’t workshopped a music-centric version of this investor pitch with investors over many months, we would’ve ended up with a very different (and probably unsuccessful) story. Instead, we used compelling examples to drive the story home. Michael Jackson had just died that summer. To give prospective investors a sense of the volume of online music data, we showed that his actual sales spiked 1,000% following his passing, but online activity involving Jackson jumped more than 10,000%. Clearly there was a lot of interest that wasn’t being reflected just in music sales.

If hitting on the right narrative to position your startup is about understanding investors (in this case, their penchant for data companies over music companies), it’s also about helping them understand you. That’s where your age can be an asset, not a detriment. After all, pitching is personal; every given founder has a unique potential advantage over every other founder, and these advantages are usually the best place to find your story.