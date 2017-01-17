Why You Might Do Your Best Work When You Don’t Have A Boss

The distress over employee retention has reached a fever pitch. The data couldn’t be clearer that knowledge workers really are on the move en masse. By one recent reckoning, 41% of U.S. employees are considering leaving their current positions within the next 12 months. The time it takes to fill an open position after a departure is lengthening pretty much across the board, with some of the most in-demand fields suffering the most drawn-out hiring processes .

One consequence of all this shuffle doesn’t get a lot of airtime: The considerable (and very likely growing) share of employees who abruptly find themselves getting by without a boss for longer stretches. What’s less clear is whether this is a net positive or negative, and surely the answer varies from one person to the next.

But suddenly losing your direct supervisor and being forced to figure things out can have its upsides. According to some people who’ve dealt with that, losing a layer of managerial oversight can sometimes clear the way for more productive work, and even offer an unexpected career boost.

In 2014, Jacob Warwick was about two months into a marketing job at pricing analytics startup ShoppingScout when both of the people senior to him in the department were let go. It was a mixed blessing at first, Warwick says: “Good because I had an opportunity to take more of a leadership role, and bad because I was expected to take all those leadership jobs without getting paid to do them.”

During the four months that followed, Warwick got to hire in some fresh talent in order to “build out what we were trying to accomplish, with new goals and very little experience in how to accomplish them.” Without getting directives handed down from a department head, Warwick’s team had to answer directly to the company’s top brass for their wins and failures during that period. But they were trusted to experiment, if only by default.

“In a way, that lack of experience was a good thing,” Warwick reflects, “because in a startup you need to evolve very quickly. The willingness to test and hire new people after leadership was gone actually opened up some possibilities.” To pursue them, though, he needed to deepen his knowledge base quickly, an experience that left Warwick with a lasting habit. These days, he says, “I spend more time preparing than doing. I know that sounds counterintuitive at a startup, but I study the ins and outs as much as possible.”

Facing an unfamiliar concept, he says, “I would read 15 articles, find three or four people in the industry that understood it, and do that [brushing up] before I came to a meeting.” Working without a boss, he jokes, “taught me to be more full-assed and [less] half-assed.”