The Artificially Intelligent, Body-Hacking Branding Of 2022

2017 will be a year of radical changes for branding . But look five years down the road to 2022, and “branding” the way we understand it today may hardly exist at all. According to experts, the future is rife with personalized logos, brands built by artificial intelligence, and even brands literally living inside our bodies. Jez Frampton, global CEO of the branding agency Interbrand, describes it as the “Age of You.” The idea? To eliminate friction between brands and consumers.

Of course, this could be construed as a tremendous invasion of privacy–a dystopian vision in which the separation between who we are and what we buy dissolves into the ether. Will consumers blindly hand over their data, or will they mount a counter-offensive, forcing companies to rethink their approach? It’s impossible to know, just as it’s impossible to accurately predict what will happen tomorrow, let alone five years from now. With that in mind, don’t take these forecasts too seriously. But just in case: You might want to stock up on tinfoil hats.

“We’ll see the first wave of brands trusted to live in our bodies. The old obsession with removing friction from our lives, and seamless UX, will be behind us. In its place, we’ll see a widespread hacking mentality. We’ll be tinkering with a familiar machine, our own bodies–creating opportunity for brands that not only help us monitor ourselves, but actually modify us. Designers have already envisioned ways technology can augment the skin. It’s not hard to imagine wearables like Philips Vibe or Fitbit becoming smaller to the point of being embeddable within the body. Epicenter, an office center in Sweden, also famously offered RFID chips as implants for people who work in its building. This is in the realm of the experimental at the moment, but the trend will be toward making devices smaller and lower impact. I can imagine all kinds of brands that will want to understand how [these technologies] extend into the realm of the body.”–Melanie McShane, head of strategy in New York, Wolff Olins

“Logo design and branding have reached such saturation in our society and economy that even your kid’s math tutor has a logo. The only next step from here is everybody having a personal logo. We’re already close: People choose avatars to represent them in social media, monograms to represent their belongings, and the trend is toward consistency across platforms. It only makes sense that people will want their graphic representations to be simple and effective—and that gets you into the realm of the personal logo.”–Sagi Haviv, partner, Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv

“In five years, products will no longer be bought off the shelf. Rather, individuals will create personalized versions of products, developing their own ‘brands within brands’ in the process. By way of example, I will no longer buy a standard Nike Free Run, but rather order up the Geoff Cook Free Run as designed by me. Micro-commerce will thrive, with friends, family, and social acquaintances buying into a given individual’s brand. Those who possess exceptional taste and talent will develop loyal followers (like PewDiePie) and rise to the top. As a result, identity will become more fluid, needing to become more accommodating to the vast numbers of people who interact with a brand.”–Geoff Cook, partner, Base

“The inextricable link between brand and business will become integral to growth, acceleration, and differentiation. The now-maturing startups that have leapt ahead set the standard with founders that inherently understood that the ‘brand is the business’ from day zero. This hard-wiring into systems, experiences, technology, and people will mean greater ability to build deep and personal relationships, soon to be accelerated by AI and the rise of digital assistants. This will drive new levels of, and expectations for, personalization. The ‘Age of You’ is about to become our everyday reality.”–Jez Frampton, global CEO, Interbrand

“Real connections, real stories, and real news will lead us to make more informed decisions based on inclusion and love.”

“Machines make many decisions on our behalf, and as big brands write the decision rules for soon-to-be-essential assistants (Alexa, Siri, Erica, and any of Facebook’s myriad bots), brands must realize that, in the very near future, before they even get to a customer, they’ll have to appeal to a machine. Call it SEO on steroids. More abstract measures like trust and a company’s track record may give way to more quantifiable traits like quality scores and customer ratings. The key question is: How can your brand be most appealing when decision-making is simplified by machines?”–John Marshall, chief strategy and innovation officer, Lippincott