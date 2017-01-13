The Huge Difference Between Business And Political Strategies

Donald Trump’s entire campaign rested on his lack of political experience. He was the outsider promising to drain the swamp. Now that the businessman is about to become president, how will the skills that propelled him to the White House–those of a showman and dealer–work in the political world?

What does it mean to have a businessman making political decisions? Could future political strategy and negotiations source more from business know-how and less from a diplomacy playbook?

To answer these questions, it helps to look at how business negotiation and strategy are different from political negotiation and strategy.

Being a wildly successful entrepreneur requires not only growing a solid business, but also giving the entire enterprise an aura of something larger than life. In that sense, people like Trump are very good at what they do. They spend years crafting an image of what their business is, as well as honing their own personal brand. For decades Trump has portrayed himself as a brazen, singular player who goes against the grain to get things done. And this has helped him brand himself as a “true” American entrepreneur.

Decisions are thus made with those interests in mind. As Baruch Fischhoff, a professor at Carnegie Mellon’s Institute for Politics and Strategy, explained to me, business strategies are similar to political ones, but have different ramifications and ways that players intrinsically judge them. “We all make decisions in about the same way,” he says. But depending on the magnitude of the decision, there’s an intrinsic cost-benefit analysis.

Fischhoff talks about two models for how decisions are made, which come from the scholar Herbert Simon. One is called “bounded rationality,” where a leader narrows his or her gaze to solve subsets of a bigger problem. That is, they realize their limitations and focus on small gains to help achieve bigger goals. Conversely, a leader can also take everything into consideration and try to attack from that perspective, and then assess the outcome critically.

Political decisions require “much harder calculations than the ones entrepreneurs need to do.”

In business, it’s easy to understand the risks–the business could lose or gain money or partners, etc. But things aren’t so easy to analyze when it comes to politics. Political decision making, explains Fischhoff, goes from the realm of economics analysis to a new realm where there’s no way to predict overall ramifications. Which is to say, the political actors need to know that there are myriad unknown elements to consider when making any moves. The stakes are higher. Political analyses, he says, are “much harder calculations than the ones entrepreneurs need to make.” When a president makes a seemingly small move, it could alter relationships with a key ally. Understanding the potential risks when making political negotiations is at once impossible but necessary.