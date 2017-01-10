Meet The Inspiring 2017 Class Of TED Fellows

Rebecca Brachman’s startup is trying to develop the first drugs that can prevent mental illness, not just treat it. Matilda Ho founded China’s first online farmers market. Lauren Sallen is using big data to study mass extinctions in the fossil record.

All three women are part of the 2017 class of TED Fellows, a program that brings together young innovators from around the work to support their work (and give them a full pass to a TED conference). The program, which launched in 2009, now includes 414 fellows from 87 countries.

Here’s the class of 2017.

Karim Abouelnaga, based in the U.S., founded Practice Makes Perfect, a program that connects younger students with mentors from their neighborhood to keep learning over summer break.

Christopher Ategaka is the Ugandan founder of Health Access Corps, which helps fund and support healthcare professionals in Africa so they can afford to stay and work in their own communities.

Diego Bohorquez, an Ecuadorian neurobiologist, studies the connections between the brain and the gut–and the impact those connections have on behavior and diseases such as autism.

Rebecca Brachman, a neuroscientist, co-founded a biotech startup called Paravax that’s working to develop vaccine-like drugs that could increase resilience to stress and prevent mental illnesses like depression.