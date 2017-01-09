Dystopian Classic “The Handmaid’s Tale” Is Now a TV Series (Not Yet a Reality Show)

WHO: Stars Alexis Bledel, Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, Max Minghella, and Joseph Fiennes, in scripts co-written by Atwood herself.

WHY WE CARE: A new regime seizes control of the U.S. government and then quickly consolidate its power and remakes society with a strong focus on the military and God. Human rights are suddenly limited, but especially the rights of women, which are taken all the way back to biblical times. If this description sounds like a Huffington Post article from two years in the future, that’s unfortunate, but not entirely accurate. It’s actually a brief summary of the events depicted in Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Although it has been Co.Create’s position in the past that Trump’s America most closely resembles the futurescape of Mike Judge’s Idiocracy, The Handmaid’s Tale undoubtedly comes in a close second. Perhaps, America is already on a quicker path to becoming the Republic of Gilead, though, with the recent announcement of plans to immediately defund Planned Parenthood. In any case, a TV series based on Atwood’s classic premieres April 26 on Hulu, and features a stellar cast. Watch the first teaser trailer for it below.