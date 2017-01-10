How To (Finally) Solve Your Team’s Most Annoying Tech Problems

IT departments these days are working hard to shore up their organization’s cybersecurity defenses, among other pressing matters–all while dealing with the usual workaday tech issues. But a few of the most irritating and persistent bugs may elude even the best IT departments, no matter how determined they are to fix them.

The reasons why are often complex, but at least one of them isn’t: Some of the more stubborn IT issues just don’t have quick, software-based fixes. In fact, they aren’t strictly IT issues at all. They’re actually organizational problems around the ways technology is used, misused, or (in some cases) not used enough within companies and nonprofits. Here’s how to finally get past them.

First things, first: everyone in your organization–regardless of their title, business function, team, or even location–relies on technology to do their work and do it well. Major systems are managed and used by various teams, from email marketing tools to social media, inventory management to time tracking. It’s often department directors who are charged with overseeing the budgeting, planning, and selection of the tech tools their teams and operations rely on. So why do they all turn directly to IT departments the moment one of those tools goes down?

Technology shouldn’t all go into an IT budget, nor should it be rolled into a single line item for office supplies (your database isn’t the same as your coffee machine).

It’s time for organizations to realize that many of the difficulties they face in technology infrastructure have to do with the way they’re chosen, implemented, and distributed–all decisions that IT managers don’t tend to have much say in. The point here isn’t to let IT teams off the hook. It’s to point out that the solution is often the reverse of what companies tend to do. Putting all technology-related decision-making back into the IT department more likely than not will take your organization back 20 years.

Instead, you need embrace the distributed reality of technology management in 2017–both the fun parts and the not-so-fun parts (and it’s the latter that often get shunted off to IT departments). How do you do that? For starters, position your IT team as subject-matter experts and internal consultants, not the owners of your organization’s technology.

If the communications team is exploring new a email marketing system, for instance, don’t let them keep their process and planning private for fear of being vetoed. Have them work with the IT team from the start to get recommendations and learn about best practices on system evaluation, requirements gathering, and testing.

Then open up the books. Make sure your budgets match the reality of whatever technology you’re considering adopting, this way everyone is fully informed about the costs. Technology shouldn’t all go into an IT budget, nor should it be rolled into a single line item for office supplies (your database isn’t the same as your coffee machine). Each department’s budget should include line items for software, hardware, and associated service fees.