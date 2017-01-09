This Slightly NSFW “Baywatch” Trailer Will Melt Your Resistance To This Goofy Idea

WHO: Baywatch is directed by King of Kong filmmaker Seth Gordon, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, and Priyanka Chopra.

WHY WE CARE: So, yes, Baywatch was one of the sillier cultural phenomena of the ’90s, even as it launched Pamela Anderson into the public consciousness and gave David Hasselhoff relevance outside of Germany for a time. Taking a silly concept that was played straight in its initial incarnation, and embracing the silliness while tweaking the straight-faced nature of the original is something we’ve seen before, of course–21 Jump Street (and before it, reboots like The Brady Bunch) spawned a franchise because of its ability to recognize an audience’s desire to have it both ways with its nostalgia–but when it looks as fun as Baywatch does, who cares if it’s brand new? This trailer delivers on all of the promise inherent in the concept: winking nods to the original, slo-mo shots of attractive people running on the beach, mad escapades of diamond heisters or whatever, abs, explosions, etc. It also leans heavily on The Rock’s charm, and how inherently fun it is to hear that guy say, “I’m Baywatch, motherfucker” while punching a bad guy in the face. The swearing here just seals the deal that this isn’t your daddy’s Baywatch–it’s the Baywatch he would have enjoyed if the ’90s-style irony could have been simultaneously deployed against the cultural icons of the ’90s.