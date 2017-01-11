How Our Changing Cities Are Transforming Street Photography

Nick Turpin has been around the block, quite literally. He’s been a practicing street photographer for nearly 30 years . But times have changed–so much so that Turpin now prefers the term “candid public photography” to differentiate his art from the increasingly ambiguous genre of street photography.

Turpin estimates that there are at least a thousand photographers roaming the city’s streets today, compared to the four or five photographers capturing London’s urban life when he started–all of whom he knew. Today, many use smartphone cameras they can fit in their pockets; some young people may never own an old school point-and-shoot. Turpin remembers what street photography was like in the 1990s and early 2000s, before the iPhone and Instagram and Flickr made photo-sharing ubiquitous and gave rise to the everyman photographer. But changing technology isn’t the only striking difference: Over the past 30 years, cities themselves have become more hostile to street photography due to terrorism threats and private development.

Tate Horsebum.

A Changing Color Palette

When Turpin first started out, street photography was usually shot in black and white. One of his first projects was made in the halls of the Tate museum, where he capturing the museum’s denizens as they contemplated the art–a series that was eventually exhibited at the Tate Britain itself. The photos each tell an entire story in one image, emulating the work of Turpin’s heroes at the time: The black-and-white street photographers of 1930s Paris and 1970s New York.

Through A Glass Darkly #34.

Today, Turpin says, most street photographers shoot in color–a change that is partially due to technology’s evolution. It’s now much easier to create high-quality color prints using digital tools than it was when photos were developed in a darkroom. But for Turpin, street photographers today prefer color for another reason–for artists who are interested in the everyday, it’s simply more realistic. “Color was the way to record reality,” he says. “You got away from the romanticism of the black and white. It seemed to have a lot of baggage.”

Turpin’s most recent project, Through A Glass Darkly, examines the nightly commute that many of us know so well. He spent three winters photographing London’s bus riders as they made their ways home, and the resulting photographs look like they could be paintings. “If I’d shot that project in black and white, it would have been more romantic,” he says. “The pictures would have been beautiful but they wouldn’t have the reality.”

The aesthetics of street photography have changed due to technology and to different interpretations of what the discipline includes in the first place. While Turpin has adopted color into his photographs, he still maintains a stricter definition of what constitutes street photography–candid photos shot in a public space. Some younger street photographers include flash lit photos and portraits as part of the genre, which Turpin views as a distortion of the medium. To differentiate his mode of photography, he aptly calls it “candid public photography.”

Phone Nation.

When everyone’s a photographer, what does the photographer do?

Just as smartphones made photographers of us all, they’ve also transformed public life–a change Turpin hoped to capture in his series Phone Nation. In each photograph, city dwellers huddle over their phones against a white backdrop that almost feels artificial. In reality, the background is the pale marble floor of the Waterloo railway station. Turpin shot the photos standing from the station’s second floor balcony.