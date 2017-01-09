Mark Hamill Revives His “Joker” Character To Breathe Evil Life Into Trump Tweets

WHO: The original voice of the animated Joker himself, Mark Hamill.

WHY WE CARE: Back in the Before Time, Co.Create got a kick out of hearing prolific voiceover artist Billy West revive his pompous Futurama character, Zapp Brannigan, to mock then-candidate Donald Trump. It’s hard to remember those heady days now, but at the time, it was an amusing send up of the ridiculous idea that Trump could become the President of the United States. Were we ever so young? Cut to January of 2017, and another prolific voiceover artist and noted Jedi, Mark Hamill, has also resurrected one of his famous animated characters to poke fun at Trump. While the Zapp Brannigan character made more hay of the demagogue’s clueless arrogance, Hamill’s character is Joker from Batman: the Animated Series, which is more a commentary on Trump’s nihilistic tendencies. In the just-released audio clip, Hamill does a line reading of Trump’s already infamous New Year’s tweet, in which he calls half of the country his “enemies.” Encouragingly enough, the recording is labeled The Trumpster quote #1, meaning there will probably be more down the line.