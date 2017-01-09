This Canadian Fintech Ad Actually Looks Like An Awesome Indie Movie

WHO: Wealthsimple

WHY WE CARE: The music, the direction, the casting of Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel, Dope) amid a collection of quirky characters–is this a new indie? Another experimental comedy for FX? Nope. It’s an ad for Toronto-based fintech company Wealthsimple. The spot only ran in Canada during the Golden Globes, but it certainly differentiates the brand and ties back directly to its already glowing reputation north of the border for a millennial-friendly approach to investment.

Perhaps it shouldn’t come as such a surprise that the young brand’s spot is so distinct–Wealthsimple’s chief product officer is Rudy Adler, a former creative at Wieden+Kennedy Portland. But regardless of how they decided on this approach, if it means having more fun with financial advertising, more please.