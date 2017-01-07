In early December, charity: water held its annual black tie gala (dubbed Charity: Ball) inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Like most charitable mega-events it was designed as both a celebration and sales pitch.

”Come raise a glass and help us serve 100,000 people in a single night. 100% of what you give will directly fund water projects for people in need,” read the digital invitation. The real question was whether the several hundred guests who’d shelled out $2,000 per ticket had done the math as to what else they were on the hook for.

More than 650 million people around the world don’t have access to clean drinking water, according to World Health Organization estimates. So more than 30,000 die weekly from related hygiene and sanitation issues, many of whom are children. Charity: water’s goal is to fix that by drilling wells (along with a handful of other water pumping-and-purification projects). Since 2007, they’ve funded 17,000 projects around the world helping more than 5 million people.

Now that gala math: Each well costs about $10,000 to install and serves a village of about 300 people. That meant those who showed were about to be asked for a combined $3 million.

But Charity: water CEO Scott Harrison had choreographed his “giving moment” in a way that downplayed all that. First, a gong sounded signaling ushers to led attendees from the lobby bar to through the museums’s Eqyptian wing. They emerged inside a large glass-ceiling atrium that revealed the night sky. At the center, white-clothed tables were arranged around the torch-lit Temple of Dendur, a restored relic from 15 BC. The room was ringed with dozens of 40-gallon neon-yellow jerry can, which villagers often use to haul water. That can is also the group’s logo. The effect was like sort of like stepping into a diorama of the world in which the cause group works.

To magnify that, each table was set with an iPad. After dinner and a video about the company’s mission unlocked to a personal story, Harrison unlocked them to reveal that each was loaded with a video about a ingividual villager in Adi Eto, an Ethiopian village where the group was currently working. Each profiles of each villager and guest were matched by gender, general age, and, in the case of pregnant attendees, with other mothers who were expecting. “These are people just like you and I, so I was trying to create that soulful connection,” Harrison said later. With some obvious subtext: “By they way, they could really use clean water.”

While th iPads were synced for donation-giving, Harrison had throttled them, capping everyone’s initial donations at just $30 a piece—enough to complete the drilling work the company was already doing in Adi Eto (Tk spelling.) Then came the big reveal: Standing at the front of the room, Harrison pointed up at a large video screen. “Can we please opne up the satellite feed to Etheopia?” He asked trumpantly.