In early December, charity: water held its annual black tie gala (dubbed Charity: Ball) inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Those unfamiliar with such events should be warned: In the philanthropy world, they’re considered pretty good ways to raise money, both because of ticket sales and because the night usually ends in a not-so-subtle ask for more donations.

Charity: water has telegraphed that to some extent. ”Come raise a glass and help us serve 100,000 people in a single night. 100% of what you give will directly fund water projects for people in need,” read the digital invitation. The real question was whether the several hundred guests who’d shelled out $2,000 per ticket had done the math as to what they were really on the hook for. And if they’d have agreed to that if they realized it.

More than 650 million people around the world don’t have access to clean drinking water, according to World Health Organization estimates. So more than 30,000 die weekly from related hygiene and sanitation issues, many of whom are children. Charity: water’s goal is to fix that by drilling wells (along with a handful of other water pumping-and-purification projects). Since 2007, they’ve funded 17,000 projects around the world helping more than 5 million people.

Now that gala math: Each well costs about $10,000 to install and serves a village of about 300 people. That meant those who showed were about to be asked for a combined $3 million.

But Charity: water CEO Scott Harrison had choreographed his “giving moment” in a way that downplayed all that. First, a gong sounded signaling ushers to led attendees from the lobby bar to through the museums’s Eqyptian wing. They emerged inside a large glass-ceiling atrium that revealed the night sky. At the center, white-clothed tables were arranged around the torch-lit Temple of Dendur, a restored relic from 15 BC. The room was ringed with dozens of 40-gallon neon-yellow jerry can, which villagers often use to haul water. That can is also the group’s logo. The effect was like sort of like stepping into a diorama of the world in which the cause group works.

To magnigy that, each table was set with an iPad. After dinner and a video about the company’s mission unlocked to a personal story, Harrison unlocked them to reveal that each was loaded with a video about a ingividual villager in Adi Eto, an Ethiopian village where the group was currently working. Each profiles of each villager and guest were matched by gender, general age, and, in the case of pregnant attendees, with other mothers who were expecting. “These are people just like you and I, so I was trying to create that soulful connection,” Harrison said later. With some obvious subtext: “By they way, they could really use clean water.”

While th iPads were synced for donation-giving, Harrison had throttled them, capping everyone’s initial donations at just $30 a piece—enough to complete the drilling work the company was already doing in Adi Eto (Tk spelling.) Then came the big reveal: Standing at the front of the room, Harrison pointed up at a large video screen. “Can we please opne up the satellite feed to Etheopia?” He asked trumpantly.

The screen flashed to life. It was nearly just after 10 pm in New York but dawn in Africa. A giant drill ringed by villagers fired up and chugged to life. In minutes, it hit paydirt, emmitng a giant plume of water as everyone on both continent shoulded and jumped around.

That was it. The moment. Harrison mentioned that the IPads would let people give more now. He knew he had them.

The group that night ended up raising $3.1 million, enough to help 105,000 people. Nearly everyone in the building donated thousands or tens of thousands on the spot. “I thought it was particularly effective at getting people engaged,” said David Goldberg, the CEO of the Founder’s Pledge, who appeare sort of awestuck after the group hit water. “Charity water has always been about creating narrative to generate support. It’s changing the way that we think about charity.”